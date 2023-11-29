Car drives through Chandigarh Golf Club greens

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, November 28

In a bizarre incident, a car was seen zipping over the fairway of the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC). The incident reportedly occurred near Hole No. 7 after the sunset.

However, CGC Captain Kanwarvir Singh Sibia played down the incident by saying, “The vehicle was not on the fairway, but on the cart (golf) path. Someone mistakenly entered, and they were stopped. We are renovating the gates to accommodate the increasing flow of golf carts, and someone mistakenly entered…There’s no big news. The place (CGC) is located near the Sukhna Lake, and the visitors must have entered by mistake while following the GPS directions.” Notably, the CGC entry gates are guarded round the clock by private security personnel.

In a video shot by a member, the car was seen running inside the golf club arena. “The committee must look into the matter. The CGC is located right beside the Punjab Raj Bhawan, and such incidents can take a dangerous turn,” suggested a member who requested not to be named. “This is reported to be the second such incident, and there must be some lapse on the part of the department concerned,” the member added.

Pertinently, the incident comes on the heels of a similar episode. Earlier, a member had reportedly driven his car over the greens, and the act was caught on a CCTV camera installed at the club. “The act was caught on the camera, and the authorities took notice of the incident,” added Sibia. The member who had committed the act was suspended.