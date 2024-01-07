Car gutted in fire near Kurali, none injured

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 6

A Haryana registration number car was gutted in fire on the Chandigarh-Ropar highway near Kurali.

Its owner Mohit Khanna, who was coming from Jalandhar side, escaped unhurt as he managed to move out of the car before the fire spread.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, but the vehicle was destroyed completely before the fire could be doused. The exact cause of the fire is not known.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali #Ropar