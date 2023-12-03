Car gutted on Dera Bassi flyover

Dera Bassi, December 2
Movement of vehicles was affected for close to an hour on the Dera Bassi flyover after a moving car caught fire on Friday evening. A couple had to be rescued out of the car after smoke started emanating from the vehicle bearing a Delhi registration. Owner Mukesh Verma said he and his wife were going to Delhi from Bulandshahr when smoke started coming out of the bonnet of the CNG-powered car. A fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the flames. Fire officials said the vehicle was gutted in the accident.
