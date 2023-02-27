Car hits scooter at Matka Chowk in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: A car sped off after hitting a scooter near the Matka Chowk. A woman of Sector 47 reported the matter to the police. She also provided the registration number of the car to the police, following which a case was registered at the Sector 3 police station. Investigation is going on. TNS
Youth held for stealing mobile
Chandigarh: A 24-year-old man has been arrested for stealing a mobile phone. Complainant Ravinder Kumar, a resident of Sector 44, alleged that Sujeta Pal stole his mobile phone at Apni Mandi in Sector 46. The police were informed about the incident and the suspect was arrested. A case has been registered at Sector 34 police station.
