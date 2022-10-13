Car hits scooter in Chandigarh, two injured

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 12

Two persons, including a woman, were injured after the scooter they were riding was hit by a car.

Deepak Negi of Mohali told the police that a negligently driven car hit his scooter in Sector 36. His mother suffered a head injury and was admitted to the PGI.

The police have registered a case against the car driver, identified as Harmail Singh.

#Mohali #PGI Chandigarh