Car hits scooter in Chandigarh, two injured

Chandigarh, October 12
Two persons, including a woman, were injured after the scooter they were riding was hit by a car.
Deepak Negi of Mohali told the police that a negligently driven car hit his scooter in Sector 36. His mother suffered a head injury and was admitted to the PGI.
The police have registered a case against the car driver, identified as Harmail Singh.
