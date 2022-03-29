Car hits scooter, physio killed

Panchkula: A 28-year-old physiotherapist lost his life in a road accident around 10 pm yesterday at the Sector 10/15 roundabout. The victim, identified as Vineet Kumar, a native of Bhiwani who lived in Mani Majra, was going to a patient’s house on his scooter when a speeding car hit him from behind. Vineet died at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6. The car driver fled the scene leaving his vehicle behind. A case has been registerd on a complaint by the victim’s friend.
