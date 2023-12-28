 Car on tail, fleeing truck rams patrol bike, 2 homeguards die : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Car on tail, fleeing truck rams patrol bike, 2 homeguards die

Car on tail, fleeing truck rams patrol bike, 2 homeguards die

Was being chased by car after collision at Saha

Car on tail, fleeing truck rams patrol bike, 2 homeguards die

The mangled remains of the motorcycle.



Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 27

Two policemen (homeguards) died after a speeding truck rammed the patrol bike they were riding last night. The truck was being chased by a car after a collision between the two near Saha village.

Inconsolable members of a bereaved family. A Tribune photo

The accident happened on the Barwala road around 1:30 am on Wednesday. Local residents said the truck was speeding towards Dera Bassi after hitting a car. The deceased have been identified as 53-year-old Hari Singh of Bhankharpur and 54-year-old Jasmer Singh of Kheri Gujaran village. Both homeguards were posted at the Dera Bassi police station.

Deceased Hari Singh

The residents said the homeguards were patrolling the Barwala road on a motorcycle. When the truck, which was being chased by the car, started driving on the wrong side on reaching the Dera Bassi Canter Union office, it collided with the bike the two cops were riding.

Deceased Jasmer Singh

They were rushed to the Dera Bassi subdivisional hospital where the doctors declared both of them dead on arrival. After the accident, the truck driver escaped towards Chandigarh.

The car driver informed the police. An alert was sounded by the Dera Bassi cops and their Chandigarh counterparts arrested the truck driver. He has been identified as Ashwani Kumar, a native of Himachal Pradesh.

The car driver said the truck driver was carelessly driving at a high speed. It had hit his car at Saha.

Dera Bassi ASP Darpan Ahluwalia said the driver, Ashwani, had been arrested and further action started.

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, SP (Rural) Manpreet Singh, Dr Ahluwalia and SHO Ajitesh Kaushal consoled the bereaved families. Both were cremated today.

#Mohali


