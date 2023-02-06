Chandigarh: Car overturns during chase at Daria; 1 held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 5

A speeding car overturned near the railway underbridge after its occupants tried to speed away on seeing a police checkpoint near Daria here on Saturday night.

The incident occurred when the three car occupants were being chased by another vehicle, which they had hit while evading the police.

The police said they had set up a checkpoint near a night club in Industrial Area, Phase I, to check vehicles. “While we were checking the vehicles, the driver of a white car approaching the checkpoint suddenly stopped and started reversing it. They took a U-turn, hitting another car in the process,” said a police official.

The three occupants, who drove towards the railway station and through Daria, tried to flee toward Panhckula. “As they were being chased by a second car, the driver lost control of the vehicle at a sharp turn near the railway underbridge and the car fell onto the underbridge road and overturned,” said the official.

While two youths managed to flee, the third sitting on the rear seat, who was injured in the incident, was nabbed. The police were informed and a team arrived at the scene. “We searched the car, but didn’t find anything suspicious inside,” said a police official.

The injured youth, a resident of Sector 20, Chandigarh, was taken to the hospital and his medical examination was conducted. “He was not found under the influence of alcohol, but we suspect the driver could have been drunk,” said the official. The car has been impounded and a probe initiated at the Industrial Area police station.