Car rams into heap of soil, occupants injured

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 18

The Ambala police have booked an official of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Ambala and a road contractor after a car rammed into a heap of soil causing damage to the four-wheeler and minor injuries to people travelling in the vehicle on the National Highway here.

Ankur Saluja, a resident of Ludhiana, told the police that on November 15, he, along with his family members, was on his way towards Rishikesh. When he reached a flyover in front of the motor market in Ambala City, he found heaps of soil on the National Highway.

“All of a sudden, my car rammed into a heap of soil. Due to the impact, airbags of the car opened and we suffered minor injuries in the accident. My car got badly damaged. No reflectors and barricades were installed near the site to alert the drivers,” he said.

A case has been registered against road contractor Satpal Singh and NHAI project director Virender Singh under Sections 283, 336 and 427 of the IPC and Section 8-B of the National Highway Act.

Virender said: “Generally, barricades and signboards are installed at every site where the work is going on. Sometimes, these get damaged due to heavy traffic movement. No such incident has been reported earlier. We will check the site for which the complaint has been received.”