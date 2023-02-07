Car RC cancelled over misuse of Aadhaar card

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 6

Acting tough on a complaint regarding misuse of Aadhaar card with fraudulent address in connivance with a car agency for registration of vehicles in Chandigarh, Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh has directed cancellation of the car registration certificate and lodging of an FIR against the culprits involved in the case, including the dealership.

The directions were issued during a review of working of Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) office, which offers various services.