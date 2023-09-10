CAR-T cell therapy sees promising results in cancer treatment at PGI

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, September 9

The Department of Clinical Haematology and Medical Oncology at the PGIMER (Chandigarh) achieved success with the Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy, also known as the CAR-T cell therapy, during a clinical trial.

The cancer treatment, heralded as a groundbreaking form of immunotherapy, has demonstrated its efficacy in the treatment of various types of cancer, particularly blood cancers, such as leukemia and lymphoma.

The therapy was initially administered to a patient diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia on March 14, followed by additional cases involving lymphoma and another leukemia patient. They have shown significant progress following the treatment, with subsequent follow-up examinations revealing no detectable cancer cells. These patients continue to be under observation.

The therapy was administered to three leukemia patients to prevent the progression of the cancer disease.

According to the PGIMER, it is the first public hospital in India to successfully implement the CAR-T cell therapy. The treatment involves the use of a patient’s own T-cells, a crucial component of the immune system responsible for identifying and eliminating abnormal cells, including cancer cells.

To create CAR-T cells, a patient’s blood is first collected through a process called leukapheresis. The T-cells are then separated from the blood sample. Next, the T-cells are genetically modified in a laboratory to express the CAR, which is designed to recognise a specific antigen on the cancer cells. After modification, the CAR-T cells are grown in large numbers in the lab, creating a potent army of immune cells that can target cancer.

Once in the body, the CAR-T cells seek out and bind to the cancer cells that express the targeted antigen. This binding triggers the CAR-T cells to attack and destroy the cancer cells. The CAR-T cells can continue to circulate in the body for an extended period, providing ongoing surveillance and targeting of cancer cells.

Dr Pankaj Malhotra, the Head of the Oncology Department (PGIMER), explained the complexities of the therapy, including the transportation of patients’ cells to a laboratory in Bengaluru for modification, stringent quality checks and the freezing and return of the modified cells to the PGIMER. Patients are carefully prepared to receive the modified cells and undergo thorough observation for potential adverse reactions.

The PGIMER is part of a clinical trial involving two private hospitals, Apollo (Chennai) and Narayana Hospital (Bengaluru).

As the trial progresses, the department plans to extend the CAR-T cell therapy to patients with myeloma starting next month. Once the government gives its nod, routine cancer patients will start receiving the therapy.

Dr Malhotra said that the therapy has shown promise beyond traditional transplants and it could significantly reduce the duration of the treatment. For instance, leukemia patients who typically undergo three years of chemotherapy may need only three months of therapy in future. While the PGIMER has the capability to modify T-cells onsite, additional resources and personnel are required to fully establish the facility at the institute.

