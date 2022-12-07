Car vandalised at GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh after clash

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

A car was vandalised at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, following a clash between two groups of youngsters in the wee hours.

The clash occurred at a function in Kharar, following which a group of youngsters fled the scene in a car. The car later entered the GMSH, but youths of the other group followed them in another vehicle and vandalised their car.

The incident was caught in the CCTV camera on the premises.

The footage showed a car stopping right at the entrance to the building, and two occupants escaping inside. Another car tailing them arrived at the scene and two youths armed with sticks vandalised the car.

The police nabbed the suspects and booked them for rioting. They been identified as Aditya Gaurav and Ayush.

The police said the suspects involved in the clash belonged to Mohali, Kharar and Haryana and were stated to be law students.

The police have impounded the vehicles and started an investigation. After the incident, there was a panic in the hospital.