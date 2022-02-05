Care for new patients at Sec 34 sports complex

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

Considering that the number of patients in the mini Covid care centres has come down, the UT Administration has decided to admit new patients for the time being at the Covid care centre in the Sports Complex, Sector 34, only.

The centre is being operated by M/s Kandhari Beverages Private Limited.

In case isolation facilities like ventilated separate room with washroom, fully vaccinated family member for the patient’s care, etc, are not available at home, the asymptomatic Covid patient may get admitted to the centre at the Sports Complex. Such patients or their family members can contact the centre at phone number 9815660521.

All facilities like medicine, nutritious food, recreation, yoga, etc, besides medical care by trained doctors, nurses and support staff will be provided free at the centre.