Career fest: Experts talk of discipline, holistic development

Chandigarh, February 14
A member of the School Management Committee, Chand Nehru, shared key points with the parents and the students on Day 2 of the career fest at The Tribune School in Sector 29 here today.
She emphasised the importance of discipline and holistic development of a child and shared tips for better parenting. She also spoke about the power of truth and the role it plays in shaping one’s personality.
Jessu Jaskanwar Singh’s personality left an impact on the students. He spoke on “Reflecting Uniqueness” through career choices, in which he spoke about identifying uniqueness in oneself and aiming towards “self-actualisation”. Jessu’s unique description of intelligence mesmerised the audience.
He shared his experiences in being associated with the Army and the Navy.
Jessu ended the session by talking about the importance and role of true friendship in one’s life and the right place that it can lead one to.
Principal Vandana Saxena encouraged the students to look for inspiration to take them towards higher aspirations.
