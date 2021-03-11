Career guidance Webinar at GGSCW-26

The postgraduate department of commerce, Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, organised a webinar on communication skills and career guidance. Poonam Aswani discussed tips on how to gain and develop soft skills.

Session on IPR awareness at CGC

The Indian Patent Office, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Delhi, in collaboration with the ACIC-RISE department, Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran, organised an awareness session on intellectual property rights (IPR). Dr Ashish Prabhat, Examiner of Patents and Designs, Indian Patent Office, Delhi, elaborated on the myriad aspects of the Indian Patent and Design Act.

Deepti elected president of Assn

The Sacred Heart Ex-Students’ Association announced Deepti Bunger as its new president. An active member of the body, Deepti passed out from the institution in 1990 and is at present settled in the city, shared founder president Arti Mehta while making the announcement.