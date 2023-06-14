Caretaker arrested in 2020 extortion case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 13

Nearly three years after a caretaker fled with cash and mobile phones after tying up a Sector 35 resident, the UT police have arrested the accused.

Complainant Dr Shivshankar Pathak, a senior citizen, had employed Jagsir Singh as a caretaker at this house and had given him a room to stay.

After some time, the complainant asked Jagsir to vacate the room and leave. On October 14, 2020, as he was leaving, the complainant asked him to get his luggage checked, following which Jagsir tied him up with a turban and took away his two mobile phones and Rs 15,000 in cash from his wallet.

A case was registered under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 384 (punishment for extortion) of the IPC at the Sector 36 police station.

The police said the since the complainant had not got his verification done before employing him, it was not easy to trace him. The accused evaded arrest for nearly three years.

Following technical surveillance and certain leads, a team led by Inspector Om Parkash, SHO, Sector 36 police station, nabbed Jagsir near the ISBT, Sector 43. He was produced in a local court today and remanded in two-day police custody.

The police said the accused already faced three cases, two under the NDPS Act and one of robbery under the Arms Act, registered in Punjab.