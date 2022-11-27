Carjackers strike twice in a day on Mohali roads

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 26

Four unidentified car-borne youths snatched a car at gunpoint from a driver in the Phase XI market here on November 23.

Complainant Vinod stated that he came from Panipat to drop passengers in Phase X. After dropping passengers, he stopped at an eatery to have dinner in Phase XI. When he was about to leave, four masked men came in a luxury car. They pointed a pistol at him and snatched his phone and purse before fleeing in his taxi. He borrowed a phone from a passer-by to inform the police about the incident. The police are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to get any clue about the suspects.

A few hours ago, four unidentified youths in a luxury car had snatched a car in Sector 88 also. The victim, Harshad, said the carjackers also fired gunshots into the air.

The police said the car was later found abandoned in Sirhind. It is suspected that the carjackers might have discovered that the vehicle was GPS-enabled and had an anti-theft system. Harshad said he had taken a self-driven car on rent. He, along with his sister and another girl, was returning from HP late at night when the incident took place. The complainant claimed that four men came in a Honda City car and allegedly started pulling him out of his four-wheeler. They forcibly took away his car.

Sources said: “It is quite possible that both incidents, which took place within hours, were the handiwork of the same group. The police are probing whether the group returned to commit another snatching after the first (snatched) car got locked due to GPS tracking.”

Four carjacking incidents have been reported from Mohali in the past one week.

The incidents