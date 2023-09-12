Carmel girls win baseball meet

Chandigarh, September 11
Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, won the girls’ U-19 baseball interschool tournament by recording a 11-01 win over Sacred Heart School, Sector 26. Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 10, finished third by logging a 20-10 win over GMSSS, Sector 15.
In the boys’ U-14 quarterfinals, the Sector 10 government school team logged a 11-01 win over Ajit Karam Singh School, Sector 45, while GMSSS, Sector 15, posted a 14-04 win over Carmel Convent. GMSSS-8, posted a 16-06 win over Sacred Heart School, and GMSSS, Sector 16, recorded win over St Anne’s School, Sector 32.
