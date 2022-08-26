Carmel Convent School tragedy: Panel to record Sheela's statement after recovery

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 25

Justice Jitender Chauhan (retd), heading a one-member inquiry committee to ascertain the facts and fix responsibility in the Carmel Convent School tragedy that left a girl dead after a part of heritage tree fell on July 8, today chaired a meeting to discuss the status of heritage trees in Chandigarh.

On July 12, the administration had constituted the panel led by the former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to further suggest remedial action for prevention of such untoward incidents in future.

During the meeting, various aspects were taken into consideration, including prevention of recurrence of such incidents and protocol for the upkeep of heritage trees.

The commission has been working towards ascertaining the reasons to fix the responsibility. But with key witness Sheela, the injured school attendant who was discharged after spending a month in hospital recently, unable to get her statement recorded, the commission has decided to wait for her to recover fully before proceed into the matter. The panel also deliberated on precautionary measures to be taken apart from tagging trees.

Following the incident, a committee was also constituted comprising officers from the Engineering Department, Municipal Corporation and Forest Department on cutting trees that posed danger to human lives.

Meanwhile, a team of Forest Research Institute (FRI) led by Dr R Ezumalai is vising the city to conduct ultrasonic study (non-destructive method) for estimating hollowness of standing trees in respect of heritage trees of Chandigarh.

Further, Justice Jitender Chauhan (retd) and Dr Abdul Qayum of the Department of Forests and Wildlife have visited the site. This study is aimed at having better management of urban forestry to enable the department take timely decision for removal of hazardous trees for the safety of life and property.