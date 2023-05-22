Carrom Championship: Shayna marches into quarterfinals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

Shayna defeated Dimple Bhaiyan (20-04) to march into the girls’ quarterfinals during the ongoing 5th Inter-School Carrom Championship today.

Anika Rana ousted Rani Gupta (10-04), while Shrishti Chauhan defeated Aastha (19-00). Mahi also marched into the next round by defeating Bismeet (19-00) and Navya Pundhir defeated Angel (21-00). Ayesha outplayed Gurleen (21-00).

In the boys’ pre-quarterfinals, Abhinav Sharma defeated Chirayu Sood (21-00) and Mehtab outplayed Parth (21-00). Sahil also marched into the next round by defeating Abeer (10-05). Ekjot defeated Purvansh (15-00) and Alfaiz overpowered Navneet (13-03). Manav marched ahead by defeating Sehajvir (14-00) and Akul blanked Utsav Kumar (07-00). Keshav Tushar defeated Vaibhav (21-00).

Earlier in the first round, Mehtab defeated Shoyab (9-0), Sahil ousted Mohammed Sameer (20-01) and Purvansh defeated Harvir Singh (2-1).

Meanwhile in the boys’ team final, Gurukul Global, Mani Majra, defeated Lawrence Public Senior Secondary School (3-0). Sahil defeated Mehtab (17-04), Keshav ousted Abeer (20-04) and Alfaiz and Shoyab outplayed Navneet and Himanshu (17-03) for the title winning side. St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, claimed third position by defeating Mount Carmel, Mohali, (3-0).

Lawrence Public Senior Secondary School claimed the girls’ team title by defeating Gurukul Global, Mani Majra, (2-1). For the winning side, Rani Gupta defeated Kenisha (18-00), while the pair of Khushi and Gurleen was awarded walkover against their rivals. The side lost the only match as Mahi faced a (00-21) defeat against Shyana. St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, recorded a (2-1) win against Tender Heart School, Sector 33, to claim third position.