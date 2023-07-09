Carrom laws discussed

Chandigarh: As many as 20 participants took part in a seminar on laws of carom at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45. Mahesh Sekhri, umpire, delivered a lecture on the laws adopted by All-India Carrom Federation. A practical explanation was given by umpire Diwan Aithani.
