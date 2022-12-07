Carry zeal of innovation: Chandigarh Adviser to students

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

The 50th state-level Science, Mathematics and Environment Exhibition for Children 2022, organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), in collaboration with the NCERT, New Delhi, was today inaugurated by UT Adviser Dharam Pal here.

Dharam Pal motivated the students to carry the zeal of innovation and experimentation so that they can contribute in the uplift of society. He congratulated the students and teachers for displaying their innovative ideas through models.

Dr Surender Singh Dahiya, Director SCERT, announced that all participants in this exhibition were prize winners as each model would get some prize money.

The theme of the exhibition is “Technology and Toys”. As many as 115 selected models from the local schools have been put up at the exhibition (from December 6 to 8). The prize distribution function will be held on December 8. The exhibition will be open to visitors from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm.

The other dignitaries present at the function were Purva Garg, Education Secretary; Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director, School Education; and Amandeep Singh Bhatti, Director, Higher Education.