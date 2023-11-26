 Cars of ‘defaulter’ CITCO guests to be auctioned : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Cars of ‘defaulter’ CITCO guests to be auctioned

Failed to pay Rs 19 lakh for stay at Hotel Shivalikview in 2018

RAVI KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 25

On the directions of a local court, Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO) will auction an Audi and a Chevrolet Cruze of the two guests, who had left Hotel Shivalikview without paying the bills amounting to Rs 19 lakh in 2018.

Bidding on December 5

An official said the cars — Audi Q3 (Model 2016) and Chevrolet Cruze (Model 2012) — were parked at Hotel Shivalikview for inspection and the auction would take place at 10 am on December 5.

The corporation had moved the court seeking attachment and auction of their high-end cars to recover the bill amount. The cars of the alleged defaulters have been parked at the hotel and CITCO wanted the vehicles be auctioned so that the principal amount (bills) along with interest could be recovered. Earlier this year, the auction of the vehicles was stayed by the court on February 13 on an application filed by one of the defaulter guests, Ramnik Bansal. An official said the cars — Audi Q3 (Model 2016) and Chevrolet Cruze (Model 2012) — were parked at Hotel Shivalikview for inspection and auction would take place at 10 am on December 5.

According to CITCO, the two guests — Ashwani Kumar Chopra and Ramnik Bansal — had stayed at the hotel in 2018 for months allegedly without paying the bills.

Both stayed in different suites and enjoyed hotel services such as food, laundry, hard drinks, etc. Later, the guests gave the hotel three cheques for Rs 6 lakh each, but those were allegedly dishonoured. One of the guests allegedly tried to flee the hotel without making the payment, but the security guard closed the gates. The guest then left his Audi Q3 in the parking area and asked CITCO to keep the keys as security against his the dues. The second guest also handed over the keys to his Chevrolet Cruze to the hotel staff, promising to clear the dues later. However, after the two guests failed to make the payment, the authorities tried to recover the arrears through talks, but failed. They then moved court to recover the dues.


