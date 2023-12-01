CAS promotions: Speed up screening process: PUTA to VC

Chandigarh, November 30
The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) today wrote to Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig, requesting to hold the next round of screening or interviews of teachers for promotion under the career advancement scheme (CAS) across all faculties.
PUTA chief Amarjit Singh Naura said, “More than 100 teachers are waiting to get promoted. Since the VC assumed office in January, about 175 teachers have benefitted from the scheme. Now that more applications have piled up and inquiries are being made about their status, we have requested her to initiate the screening process for promotions at the earliest.”
