Murder Bid: Dadu Majra case committed to Sessions Court for trial

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, March 9

Mayank Marwaha, Judicial Magistrate (First Class), Chandigarh, has committed an attempt-to-murder case in Dadu Majra to the Sessions Court for trial.

The case was registered on a complaint of a student, Nikhil, a resident of Dadu Majra. He alleged that a person, Amit, alias Petal, attacked him on November 21, 2021 with a knife.

He alleged that the accused tried to stab him on his abdomen, but he saved himself by shielding himself with his hand. As a result, he suffered grievous injuries on his left hand.

Several people gathered at the spot and the accused was apprehended.

The complainant said he, along with his family, was residing in DMC, Sector 38 (West), Chandigarh, and was a student of Class X. He said the accused, Amit, was also residing in his neighbourhood.

He stated that the accused quarrel with him before the incident. He again came to his house on the day of the incident and attacked him with an intention to kill him.

On the basis of the statement of the complainant, the police registered a case against the accused for the offences punishable under Section 307 of the IPC at the Maloya police station.

A challan was presented in the court. After hearing the arguments, the court said: “It comes out that the accused has prima facie committed the offence punishable under Section 307 of the IPC, which is exclusively triable by the Court of Sessions. Hence, the case is committed to the Court of Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, for March 31.