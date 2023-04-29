Case registered over PU girl’s hostel trespass

Chandigarh, April 28

A day after an unidentified man entered the girl’s hostel (GH) No. 4 on the Panjab University campus, a case was registered at the Sector 11 police station today.

A case under Sections 448 (house trespass) and 452 (trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the IPC was registered on the complaint of hostel warden Dr Tammanna R Sahrawat.

The suspect had managed to reach the third floor of the hostel and enter a room. The girl raised the alarm, following which the suspect fled, leaving behind his black scarf. The CCTV footage revealed the suspect had entered from the common gate of GH Nos. 3, 4 and 6, and then from the main gate of GH No. 4. The suspect was seen roaming around in the cycle parking, before entering the hostel through the reception area. The suspect stayed in the hostel for nearly 20 minutes.

The police said they had initiated an investigation and the CCTV footage of cameras installed on the campus was being scrutinised to identify the suspect.