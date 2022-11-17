Cash at judge’s door: CBI court fixes December deadline to end trial

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

After a delay of over 10 years, the CBI court here has fixed a deadline of December this year to conclude the trial in the alleged cash at judge’s door scam case.

The police had registered the case on August 16, 2008, on a complaint of Amrik Singh, a peon working at the residence of Justice Nirmaljit Kaur. As per the FIR, on August 13, 2008, a person, Parkash Ram, came to the house of Justice Nirmaljit Kaur holding a plastic bag in his hand and informed the peon that papers had come from Delhi to be delivered to Justice Nirmaljit Kaur. The bag was found to be having currency notes. Initially, the case was investigated by the local police. Subsequently, the matter was referred to the CBI.

After investigation, the CBI concluded that offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC were made out against Justice Nirmal Yadav and other accused, namely Sanjiv Bansal, Rajiv Gupta, Nirmal Singh and Ravinder Singh.

The CBI court framed the charges against the accused in 2014.

After rejecting the application of the prosecution to recall as many as 20 witnesses in the case, the CBI court fixed the date for recording of the statements of the accused under Sections 313 of the CrPC as October 10. However, the defence counsels were seeking adjournments over one reason or the other.

The CBI court, while refusing to give more opportunities, has asked the defence counsels to complete the recording of the statements by November 19 this year.

“The present case falls under the category of 10-year-old cases, which, as per the directions of the High Court, are to be decided by December this year,” the order read.