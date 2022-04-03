'Cash at judge's door': Prosecution allowed to file plea to recall previous witnesses

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

Jagjit Singh, Special Judge, CBI court, Chandigarh, has allowed the prosecution to file an application to recall some previous witnesses in the alleged cash-at-judge’s door scam.

Narender Singh, public prosecutor, told the court today that he wanted to file an application to recall some previous witnesses whose statement under Section 161 of the CrPC was recorded by the present witness, Vipin Kumar Verma, the then CBI officer. Two prosecution witnesses Vipin Kumar and SC Dandriyal were present in the court today.

Verma was partly examined and his further examination-in-chief was deferred on the request made by the public prosecutor to file the application to recall some previous witnesses. The court adjourned the case to April 20 for the remaining prosecution witnesses and also for filing an application to recall some previous witnesses by the public prosecutor.

The court has again called the verification report of the death of a witness, Ved Parkash Gurbani, after it was not received today. Gurbani, was the under secretary who had signed the prosecution sanction of Justice Nirmal Yadav on behalf and name of the President of India.

The police had registered the case in 2008 on a complaint of Amrik Singh, a peon of Justice Nirmaljit Kaur after a bag with Rs15 lakh was erroneously delivered at her house. After initial investigation, the case was handed over to the CBI. The charge-sheet was presented nearly three years after the case was registered.