‘Cash at judge’s door’: Witness who signed prosecution sanction of Justice Nirmal Yadav no more

Chandigarh, April 1

Ved Prakash Gurbani, under secretary, who signed the prosecution sanction of Justice Nirmal Yadav in the alleged cash-at-judge’s door scam on behalf and name of the President of India, has died.

The letter of prosecution sanction signed by Gurbani was issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice to the Director, Central Bureau of Investigation, New Delhi, on March 1, 2011.

The CBI court had issued summons to Gurbani, which were received back with the report of his death. The death certificate of witness was placed before the court.

Jagjit Singh, Special Judge, CBI court, has now sought the verification report of his death from the investigating officer on the next date of hearing in the case.

The police had registered the case on August 16, 2008, on a complaint of Amrik Singh, peon of Justice Nirmaljit Kaur. As per the FIR, on August 13, 2008, a person, identified as Parkash Ram, came to the house of Justice Nirmaljit Kaur with a plastic bag in his hand and informed Amrik Singh that papers had come from Delhi.

Amrik Singh took the plastic bag inside. On being directed by Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, Amrik Singh opened the bag and found currency notes in it. On being directed by Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, Amrik Singh caught hold of Parkash Ram with the help of a guard, Gurvinder Singh. The local police were called and they detained Parkash Ram.

Initially, the case was investigated by the local police. Subsequently, the matter was referred to the CBI.

The agency, after investigation, concluded that offences under Section 13(2), read with Section 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Section 120-B of the IPC, read with Section 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC, were made out against the accused. On the basis of allegations, the CBI approached the competent authority for grant of sanction for prosecution against Justice Yadav. Justice Yadav later challenged the sanction before the High Court, but her plea was dismissed.