Cash, mobile phone snatched

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Three motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a mobile phone and Rs4,000 from Vikas and his brother Vishal, residents of Dhanas. The incident took place near Milk Colony, Dhanas. TNS

One held with 20-gm heroin

Zirakpur: A Kharar resident, Gursewak (26), has been arrested with 20 gm of heroin. The police said the contraband was worth Rs2 lakh.