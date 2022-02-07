Cash, mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: Three motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a mobile phone and Rs4,000 from Vikas and his brother Vishal, residents of Dhanas. The incident took place near Milk Colony, Dhanas. TNS
One held with 20-gm heroin
Zirakpur: A Kharar resident, Gursewak (26), has been arrested with 20 gm of heroin. The police said the contraband was worth Rs2 lakh.
