Cash, valuables stolen from PGI doctor’s car

Chandigarh, October 26
Thieves stole cash and valuables from a PGI doctor’s car parked near the Botanical Garden. Dr Madhumita Premkumar reported that the thieves broke the rear windowpane of her car with a stone in broad daylight and stole two purses containing a total of Rs 17,000 on October 24. They also stole other valuables, including a speaker and documents, from the car.
She said the incident happened at the EV charging parking lot where there was a security guard, but he denied having any knowledge about the incident. “The CCTV installed there is reportedly non-functional,” she added.
The police were informed about the incident, following which a case was registered at the Sarangpur police station. Investigation in the case is underway.
