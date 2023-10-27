Cash, valuables stolen from PGI doctor’s car

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

Thieves stole cash and valuables from a PGI doctor’s car parked near the Botanical Garden. Dr Madhumita Premkumar reported that the thieves broke the rear windowpane of her car with a stone in broad daylight and stole two purses containing a total of Rs 17,000 on October 24. They also stole other valuables, including a speaker and documents, from the car.

She said the incident happened at the EV charging parking lot where there was a security guard, but he denied having any knowledge about the incident. “The CCTV installed there is reportedly non-functional,” she added.

The police were informed about the incident, following which a case was registered at the Sarangpur police station. Investigation in the case is underway.

