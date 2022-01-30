Cashless payment facility starts at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 29

The Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) has started the facility of cashless payment for most of its services at the Sukhna Lake.

The department has started this facility for the boating counter, Food Court and the Chef Lakeview restaurant. The facility was launched in view of the spread of Covid-19. To avail of the facility, a card would be given to a customer which can be recharged as per his or her convenience.

In this regard, an official of the department said CITCO had started the facility of cashless payment for most of the services at the lake. “Now, people will be able to pay with cards for boating and buying food, etc. For the card, people will have to pay Rs30 as security money once, after which they will be able to recharge the card according to their convenience and make payments from it,” he said, adding that on returning the card, the security amount would be refunded. At the same time, the system of payment for all services would also continue as before, he said.

With Covid cases decliniing, all activities have started again at the lake from Friday.

On January 3, the Administration had stopped boating and other activities after the third wave of Corona. Around 150 people enjoyed boating at the lake today. However, the number is much lower than visitors seen at the lake before during weekends. An official of CITCO said most tourists were not yet fully aware of the resumption of activities at the lake. He said the department was also working on starting more activities at the lake. A party boat is already operating at the lake. —

