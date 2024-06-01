Cast vote, get 10% discount at eateries

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

In order to promote voter participation, various hotels and restaurants in the city have decided to offer 10% discount to the electors who cast their votes in the General Election tomorrow.

A meeting with the representatives and presidents of various associations of hotels, restaurants and popular eateries in Chandigarh was held under the chairmanship of Additional Excise and Taxation Commissioner-cum-Collector (Excise), UT. The primary agenda of the meeting was to discuss initiatives to encourage greater voter turnout in the city.

The representatives of hotel, restaurants and popular eateries lauded the initiative to incentivise voting and offered at least 10% discount to citizens who would cast vote on June 1. The discount will be available on June 1 at participating hotels, restaurants and popular eateries to any citizen on showing an inked finger as proof of voting.

The Excise and Taxation Department has also taken an initiative to create awareness on voting amongst the general public by a way of pasting stickers at all kinds of commercial establishments like retail shops, eateries, restaurants, etc.

Shops, factories to remain closed

Chandigarh: To provide an opportunity to people to exercise their right to franchise, the UT Administration has declared Saturday (June 1) as a ‘close day’ in the entire city. All factories, shops and commercial establishments will remain closed on Saturday. Violators will be prosecuted under the relevant labour laws. TNS

