CAT directs PGI not to reduce pensions

Chandigarh, May 30

The Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal has directed the PGI not to reduce the monthly pension of retired employees until a decision on their representation is taken. The CAT passed the order on an application filed by 73-year-old Tilak Raj Sharma and other retired employees in May 2023 under Section 19 read with Rule 4 of the Administrative Tribunals Act 1985 through advocate Karan Singla.

In the application, the applicants said the PGI has reduced their pension without issuing a show cause notice in an illegal and arbitrary manner, which is a complete violation of the principles of natural justice.

They said they have given the representation to the PGI; however, no decision has been taken on it so far. The bench directed the competent authority to decide the representation within three months, and till the representation is decided, no reduction in the pension shall be done. The Tribunal further said it considered the matter and is of the view that natural justice would be met, especially when no show cause notice has been issued to the applicants and representation is pending.

They said that they retired between 2007 and 2014 under the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, and paid all retirement benefits such as pension, gratuity, commutation of pension, and leave encashment, among others. The applicants said retired employees have been getting pensions under the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, as revised from time to time, including under the 7th CPC. They added that suddenly, their pension was reduced for April 2023 without any prior information.

