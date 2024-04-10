Chandigarh: CAT orders BSNL not to declare result of dept promotion exam

Tribune News Service

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Chandigarh Bench has restrained BSNL from declaring the result of a departmental examination for promotion to the sub-divisional engineer (telecom) cadre, observing that “facts relating to vacancies in various categories are disputed”.

The examination is scheduled to be held at centers across the country on April 15.

The bench has passed the direction on an application filed by an applicant through counsel Barjesh Mittal. The applicant has prayed for staying the operation of examination notice issued on May 15, 2023 till final adjudication of the present application.

The applicant said the BSNL has issued the notice whereby Limited Departmental Competitive Examination for filling up 203 posts against vacancy year 2022 for promotion to the cadre of sub-divisional engineer (telecom) under 33% LDCE/Competitive quota have been notified.

The applicant has challenged the notice on the ground that the SDE (Telecom) Recruitment Rules, 2002 were amended by the respondent BSNL in 2013 whereby the promotion quota was reduced from 75% to 67% and LDCE quota was increased from 25% to 33%, respectively.

It has been submitted by the applicant that in compliance of order dated February 6, 2015 passed by CAT Guwahati Bench, it was categorically held that BSNL shall hold separate individual year-wise examination for all the vacancy year. He said instead of holding the examination for the total over 3,000 posts, the examination is being only for 203 posts. Secondly, majority of the posts are reserved that is also not right.

After hearing arguments, the bench said: “It is clear that the facts relating to vacancies in various categories are disputed. The counsel for the applicant submits that the examination will be held on April 15… This Tribunal has considered the matter and is of the view that at this stage, no interim order can be granted. But the respondents are directed not to declare the result of the examination till the next date of hearing...” The bench fixed May 8 as the next date of hearing in the case.

