CAT quashes transfer order of KVS teacher

Chandigarh, December 28

The Chandigarh bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal has quashed an transfer order of the Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher done through software.

A maths teacher working at Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Gurugram, approached the Tribunal after she was transferred to KV, Anna Nagar, Chennai, vide order dated August 4, 2023.

Her application was disposed of by the Tribunal vide order dated August 9, 2023, directing the applicant to make a detailed representation to the respondents.

Pursuant to the directions of the Tribunal, she submitted a representation dated August 11, 2023, which was rejected.

After hearing of the arguments, the bench quashed the orders dated August 4, 2023, to the extent of transfer of applicant and the order dated December 5, 2023 whereby the representation of the applicant had been rejected.

