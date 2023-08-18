CAT trashes pleas against PGI's recruitment for nursing officers

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, August 17

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Chandigarh Bench, has dismissed petitions against the PGIMER's process to fill 82 posts of nursing officer from among students of the National Institute of Nursing Education (NINE).

The applicants had sought directions to the authorities restraining them from filing the posts from among students of the PGIMER's own institute. They had termed the move illegal and arbitrary, saying it was initiated without inviting applications from all eligible candidates.

The applicants claimed they belonged to different parts of the country and possessed the qualification of B.Sc (Nursing) or Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery from recognised university/board. They also claimed that they possessed the requisite experience too after acquiring the educational qualification.

The counsel appearing for the respondents argued that all applicants were allowed to appear in an examination in March 2020 and appointments were made from meritorious candidates. After hearing the arguments, the Bench dismissed the petitions challenging the recruitment process.

