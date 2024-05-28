Caught with banned vials, man awarded 10-year RI

Chandigarh, May 27
A local court has sentenced a man to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) after convicting him in a six-year-old case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict, Sukhwinder Singh.
As per the prosecution, the police arrested the accused on December 27, 2018, with 12 injections of pheniramine maleate and 12 of buprenorphine at a naka laid near Maloya.
The counsel for the accused argued that Sukhwinder was falsely implicated in the case, while Sunil Dutt, the public prosecutor, argued that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.
After hearing of the arguments, the court convicted the accused and pronounced the sentence.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated
Anti-sabotage checks are on and nothing suspicious has been ...
Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred
Muslim-majority Malerkotla remains unaffected by polarising ...
Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 crore Punjabis: Arvind Kejriwal
After Shah’s statement, Mann dares BJP to topple his govt
Here is why Sidhu Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair
Several NGOs would organise blood donation camps at his memo...