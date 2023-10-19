Caught with stolen property, man to spend one year in jail

Chandigarh, October 18
The court of Jaspreet Singh Minhas, Judicial Magistrate First Class, Chandigarh, has sentenced a man to one year of rigorous imprisonment for retaining stolen property.
The police had arrested Annu, alias Sandeep, the convict, in a theft case registered on a complaint of Kasim Ahmad of Mauli Jagran.
Kasim had stated that on October 4, 2021, he found the lock of an almirah at his house in Charan Singh Colony at Mauli Jagran opened and articles scattered. He found that a mobile phone and jewellery were missing.
The police arrested Annu and recovered the stolen mobile phone from him.
After completion of the investigation, a challan was filed in the court. When the case was pending for prosecution evidence, the accused confessed to his guilt.
The court said since the accused had pleaded guilty and admitted his crime, he was convicted of the offence punishable under Section 411 of the IPC.
