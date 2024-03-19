Caught with vials, Chandigarh resident gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment

Chandigarh, March 18
A local court has sentenced a resident of Chandigarh to undergo 15 years of rigorous imprisonment in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act five years ago .The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh on the convict, Ricky.
As per the prosecution, the police had arrested the accused on July 29 , 2019, when he was found in possession of 25 injections of buprenorphine and 25 injections of pheniramine maleate without having any licence or permit to keep these. After investigation, the police filed the chargesheet against the accused under Section 22 of the NDPS Act.
Finding prime facie case, the court framed the charges under Section 22 of the NDPS Act against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.
The counsel for the accused argued that the accused was falsely implicated in the case. He submitted that compliance of Section 50 of the NDPS Act had not been made while arresting the accused.
However, the public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of reasonable doubt.
After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced the accused to undergo 15 years rigorous imprisonment.
