Green crackers developed by NEERI cause less noise, pollution

Chandigarh, October 10
Green crackers have been developed by the National Environmental and Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), a subsidiary of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
Green crackers are eco-friendly and do not comprise components that can be harmful to the environment.
Created by CSIR
- Green crackers are made by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s subsidiary NEERI
- Green logo, quick response (QR) code developed to differentiate these from other crackers
- Are eco-friendly, lack components that can be harmful to environment
Green crackers not only reduce air pollution, but also have a sound level of 100-110 decibels in comparison to the traditional ones that emit around 160 decibels. These cause nearly 30% less air pollution in comparison to the traditional firecrackers.
The approval for green crackers was given by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation based on multiple factors such as less pollution, less loud and free from mercury, arsenic and barium.
These crackers release water vapour or air as dust suppressant. Green crackers do not comprise barium nitrate, which is one of the most hazardous elements present in traditional crackers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI's method for appointing judges
Makes public details of recent controversy
Hate speeches need to be stopped: Supreme Court
Produce transcripts of Yati Narsinghanand’s interview, activ...
EAM S Jaishankar chides Canada on Khalistani activity
Says freedom being misused by forces advocating bigotry
India gets fourth set of Swiss bank account details
Mostly linked to businessmen, NRIs included
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav dies after prolonged illness
State mourning in UP