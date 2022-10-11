Green crackers developed by NEERI cause less noise, pollution

Chandigarh, October 10

Green crackers have been developed by the National Environmental and Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), a subsidiary of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Green crackers are eco-friendly and do not comprise components that can be harmful to the environment.

Green logo, quick response (QR) code developed to differentiate these from other crackers

Are eco-friendly, lack components that can be harmful to environment

Green crackers not only reduce air pollution, but also have a sound level of 100-110 decibels in comparison to the traditional ones that emit around 160 decibels. These cause nearly 30% less air pollution in comparison to the traditional firecrackers.

The approval for green crackers was given by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation based on multiple factors such as less pollution, less loud and free from mercury, arsenic and barium.

These crackers release water vapour or air as dust suppressant. Green crackers do not comprise barium nitrate, which is one of the most hazardous elements present in traditional crackers.

