Caution signages come up at 4 mishap-prone spots in Panchkula

Panchkula, May 13

To reduce the number of fatal accidents and make commuters aware, the police have started a pilot project wherein caution boards have been fixed at four accident-prone spots in the district.

The caution boards have been installed near Swami Devi Dayal College at Bagwali village, Global Industries Park and near Saini Dhaba, both in Mauli village, and the T-point in Golpura village.

ACP (Traffic) Rajkumar Ranga said the message was to drive the vehicle with a caution because there was a chance of mishap on those areas.

He said while driving, one should follow traffic rules to keep himself and others safe. Besides, the ACP said markings would be done at other accident-prone areas too.