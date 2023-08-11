CBA declares squad for north zone meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 10

The Chandigarh Badminton Association has announced a 19-player squad for the North Zone Badminton Championship, which will be held in Jalandhar from August 11 to 14.

The players have been selected on the basis of their performance in the recently concluded state championships.

The boys selected for the meet are Samarveer, Krishna Sharma, Akul Malik, Vaibhav Mehra, Piyush Chauhan, Rehaan Phutela, Dhruv Bansal, Mohit Singh and Kevin. The girls chosen to play the championship are Rijul Saini, Nimar Kaur Virk, Jasmeet Kaur, Tashvi Goel, Mahnoor Kaur, Garima Singh, Shagunpreet Kaur, Yashica, Nikita and Kanishka Kalia.

Coaches Bhuwan Sethi and Vivek Sharma and managers Col Raj Parmar and Rakesh Malik will accompany the teams.