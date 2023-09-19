CBI arrests CA in Chandigarh on bribery charge

Chandigarh, September 19
The CBI has arrested a Chartered Accountant, Vikas Aggarwal, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.
A case was registered on a complaint in which it was alleged that the accused, who was empanelled with Canara Bank, had informed the complainant that he was deputed by the Zonal Office of Canara Bank for a stock audit.
It was further alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh in lieu of a favourable stock audit report for the complainant’s firm that deals in art work.
The bribe was allegedly negotiated and the accused agreed to accept Rs 50,000 in cash and asked the complainant to deposit the remaining Rs 1 lakh in his account.
A trap was laid and the accused was arrested while accepting Rs 50,000.
Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused in Chandigarh. He was produced in the court of Special Judge, CBI and was remanded in 14-day judicial custody.
