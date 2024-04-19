CBI books three Chandigarh cops, former SP in two cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 18

The local branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked three personnel of the Chandigarh Police —two Inspectors and a Sub-Inspector — and a former SP in connection with two FIRs.

The investigating agency today conducted searches at their houses in the city.

Sources said Inspector Ram Rattan, at present posted as SHO, Sector 31 police station; SI Satyawan and Inspector Pavnesh Kumar, who is from the communication wing; and former SP Roshan Lal had been booked by the investigating agency.

It was learnt from the sources that the accused had favoured Anil Malhotra, executive director, Nexus Malls, in investigations against him at the Industrial Area police station.

The sources further revealed that the CBI action stemmed from a probe initiated by the investigating agency on a reference received from the Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit with respect to allegations of corruption and misconduct against the then UT Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

Chahal was unceremoniously sent back to his parent cadre Punjab in December 2022, 10 months before his three-year inter-cadre deputation was to end. The CBI had launched a preliminary probe in January 2023 followed by the registration of a preliminary inquiry (PE) against Chahal.

‘Reference’ from Guv

