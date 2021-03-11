CBI court frames charges against former ED Dy Director for 'acquiring disproportionate assets'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

The Special Judge, CBI court, UT, Jagjit Singh, has framed charges against Gurnam Singh, his wife and son in a case registered for allegedly acquiring assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

The CBI registered the case for offences punishable under Sections 13 (2), r/w13 (1) (e) of the Prevention of the Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 120 B of the IPC in 2017.

PK Dogra, Senior Public Prosecutor, argued the case for the CBI. The CBI alleged in the FIR that during his tenure as Deputy Director, Enforcement Directorate (ED), accused Gurnam Singh had amassed huge amount through illegal and corrupt means and benami properties and there were several suspicious cash transactions in his bank. The other accused had criminally conspired and abetted in the offence, the CBI added.

On the other hand the counsel of the accused argued that the income of accused Gurnam Singh had been grossly undervalued and his assets overvalued. After hearing arguments the court framed charges against the accused and fixed the next date of the hearing in the case for September 7, 2022, for presenting evidence.

