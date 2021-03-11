CBI files chargesheet against 3 in graft case

CBI files chargesheet against 3 in graft case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 25

Four years after a Ludhiana-based businessman, Ashok Goyal, was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs. 10 lakh on behalf of an IGP-rank Punjab Police officer, the CBI filed a chargesheet in the CBI court.

Special public prosecutor PK Dogra has filed the chargesheet on behalf of the CBI. The chargesheet has been filed against Ashok Goyal, Ayush Bhalla and Satdev Jindal under Section 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act read with Section 120-B of the IPC.

The CBI has registered the case on the complaint of the retired SSP of the Vigilance Bureau, Patiala, Punjab, Shiv Kumar Sharma.

As per the FIR, Shiv Kumar Sharma, in the complaint, alleged that he was being falsely implicated in a case registered against him, for which a SIT was formed under the supervision of an IGP-rank officer.

The police had searched his house and seized certain documents and articles.

He alleged that businessman Ashok Goyal allegedly approached him through one of his friends for settling the case for which he has allegedly demanded Rs. 50 lakh on behalf of a police officer.

Sharma said Goyal came to meet him at a hotel in Chandigarh on August 9, 2018 where he recorded the conversation that took place between them.

He alleged when he showed his inability to pay the money, the amount was reduced to Rs. 22 lakh. He also gave him a briefcase containing Rs. 5 lakh in cash. He alleged that Ashok Goyal had also threatened that if he refused, more cases would be registered against him. Sharma then approached the CBI and said he had paid the money under duress and did want to pay the remaining amount to Goyal.

On getting inputs about the transaction, the agency laid a trap and arrested Goyal in Ludhiana for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 10 lakh. The CBI had registered a case under Section 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act on August 14, 2018.

The CBI claimed that searches conducted at Goyal’s house also led to the recovery of Rs. 5 lakh, which was allegedly accepted as the first instalment of bribe in Chandigarh.

