CBI files chargesheet against CA in bribery case

Chandigarh, November 15
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against chartered accountant Vikas Aggarwal arrested by the agency for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 in exchange of submitting a favourable report pertaining to the stock audit of a company. Aggarwal was an empanelled chartered accountant with Canara Bank.
As per the chargesheet, the investigating agency received a complaint from the owner of a private firm dealing in artworks and advertisements at Sector 20. The CBI claimed the accused had demanded Rs 1.50 lakh bribe from the complainant for a favourable audit report.
The complainant, who did not want to give the money to the accused, lodged a complaint with the investigation agency. Its officials laid a trap and Aggarwal was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting the bribe near Mohali in September this year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar
EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...
India raises Khalistan issue and safety of its diplomats with UK
With reference to the violent protests at India House in Mar...
Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor
Recent findings from a joint project by the Delhi government...
India in final: 10/10 Men in Blue Stay Unbeaten
Kohli breaks Sachin’s record, becomes first to slam 50th ODI...