CBI files chargesheet against CA in bribery case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against chartered accountant Vikas Aggarwal arrested by the agency for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 in exchange of submitting a favourable report pertaining to the stock audit of a company. Aggarwal was an empanelled chartered accountant with Canara Bank.

As per the chargesheet, the investigating agency received a complaint from the owner of a private firm dealing in artworks and advertisements at Sector 20. The CBI claimed the accused had demanded Rs 1.50 lakh bribe from the complainant for a favourable audit report.

The complainant, who did not want to give the money to the accused, lodged a complaint with the investigation agency. Its officials laid a trap and Aggarwal was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting the bribe near Mohali in September this year.

