CBI files chargesheet in Rs 115-crore bank fraud case

Chandigarh, March 29

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against the directors of Delhi-based Shri Vishnu Overseas Private Limited and two bank officials in the case of alleged 115-crore fraud with two banks.

Narender Singh, CBI Public Prosecutor, filed the chargesheet in the CBI court here for the offences punishable under Section 120-B read with Section 420, 467, 468 and 471 and Section 13 (2),13 (1) (D) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Those named in the chargesheet include Vishnu Bhagwan Mittal, Sat Narain Mittal, Yogesh Mittal, Vinod Garg, Ravi Rashmi Dhar, DGM of PNB, and Naresh Kumar Jain, Chief GM, PNB.

Jagjit Singh, Special Judge, CBI court, has issued notices to the accused for May 25.

The CBI registered the case on a complaint filed by Chief Manager, PNB Corporate Branch, Sector 17, Chandigarh, in January 2020. He alleged the company having its office in Delhi and factory in Haryana caused a loss of Rs 115 crore to Punjab National Bank (Rs 95 crore) and UCO Bank (Rs 20 crore), Chandigarh.

He said the company, which processed and sold Basmati and non-Basmati rice, under a consortium arrangement, had sought credit limits worth Rs 115 crore for its expansion. The amount was sanctioned to their respective branches in 2015.

The company failed to repay the loan and its accounts slipped to NPA. He alleged the financial statement/audit reports submitted by the borrower company to the banks were found to be fake.