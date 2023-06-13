CBI investigates ‘manipulation’ of Wildlife Board meeting minutes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 12

An inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been started into the alleged manipulation of the minutes of the State Board for Wildlife, Chandigarh, meeting held on June 27 last year.

Replying to a question raised by mediapersons if a CBI inquiry has been recommended against the former UT Chief Wildlife Warden, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit said, “Whoever will do any wrong, will face the consequences.” It was one of the reasons he had been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh, he added.

Sources said the matter pertained to six stalled projects — four in Punjab and two in Chandigarh, in which violations of environment or wildlife norms and clearances with regard to distance from the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary and its Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) were found.

The sources said during the meeting last year, which was chaired by Purohit, then Chief Wildlife Warden-cum-Member Secretary Debendra Dalai brought an additional agenda item about the projects. However, in the minutes of the meeting, it was mentioned that after discussion, it was decided that no further action was needed against the stalled projects as these were currently facing proceedings under the law and the board had decided to close the matter.

Of the two projects of Chandigarh located in the Industrial Area, for one, environmental clearance and clarification (if wildlife clearance was also required) had been sought from the Ministry of Environment and Forest, but the reply was still awaited. An FIR was filed against the second project for starting construction without approval or clearance from the board.

However, a complaint was lodged with the UT Administrator about according clearance to the construction of four projects in Punjab in Sukhna catchment.

During a meeting of the board held last month, a corrigendum was issued regarding the six projects that discussion on these never took place at the board meeting held in June last year and the board nullified the decision taken on the issue after the matter came to light recently.

The corrigendum further read: “There was no permission of the chair for any additional agenda in the past meeting held on June 27, 2022, hence the decision on this item as mentioned in the minutes of the previous meeting be treated as null and void.” Dalai was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh on May 26.